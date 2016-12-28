Open
Close
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Home » Josh Halleman » Weekly Recap » LISTEN: Nights with JT December 12th Recap

LISTEN: Nights with JT December 12th Recap

JT talks about what to do with leftover Halloween candy that didn’t make it into the pillowcase, the new Facebook food ordering feature, the drunk lady who apparently had a relationship with Sam Hunt, his hunt for a classic record player before Christmas, and more good excuses to get out of a ticket.

Didn’t get on last week? That’s okay! Keep trying to get through or text in at 72826 to have your text read on-air. And if you want to add to last week’s conversation tell us at the WIL Facebook page!

@Radio_JT

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.