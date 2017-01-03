Open
Close
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » Danielle From ‘The Bachelor’ Starred In This Popular Music Video

Danielle From ‘The Bachelor’ Starred In This Popular Music Video

✨🌹 t o m o r r o w 🌹✨ @bachelorabc #thebachelor #bachelorabc #alltheroses

A photo posted by Danielle Maltby (@dmmaltby) on

I have to admit, I’ve never seen a minute of the popular show The Bachelor. My girlfriend noticed, however, that one of the contenders looked familiar. Cole Swindell may recognize her as well, as Danielle M was the star of his “Middle Of A Memory”music video.

If you’re a fan of the show you have to be rooting for her now, right? Did you recognize her? Tell us at the WIL Facebook page!

@Radio_JT

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.