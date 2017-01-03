Danielle From ‘The Bachelor’ Starred In This Popular Music Video

I have to admit, I’ve never seen a minute of the popular show The Bachelor. My girlfriend noticed, however, that one of the contenders looked familiar. Cole Swindell may recognize her as well, as Danielle M was the star of his “Middle Of A Memory”music video.
Overwhelmed by the love for this video 💕 What an incredible group of people to work with. @flyhifilms @blackmike2309 @flyhi_ry Anna, I can't say enough wonderful things about you guys and your team 🙌🏽 !!!! @paulaturner1 had my hair and make up on POINT 💁🏼@cswinde2 for letting me be a part of it! @amaxtalent I love y'all so hard #amaxgirlsruntheworld #middleofamemory
