LISTEN: Thomas Rhett wrote ‘Star of the Show’ Five Years Ago, With His Dad

It seems like every once in awhile we hear a story about Thomas Rhett and somehow dad comes up. After all, we know Rhett Akins as a singer and songwriter from the 90’s so it’s not terribly far fetched that he has an influence on his son’s music. In fact, it turns out that dad is actually one of the songwriters for the smash hit “Star of the Show” along with fellow songwriter Ben Hayslip.

Although Rhett’s latest album “Tangled Up” was released over a year ago in September of ’15, the catchy single was written 5 years ago by Thomas and his dad. Actually written, not on a Mac or PC, or on a Blackberry, but on a notebook. Some might call that old school, I’d much rather call it vintage which makes for a great memory.

Thomas said, “He showed me this old notebook that’s been water damaged for five years and he actually has the day we wrote the song. He might be the only person that still actually physically writes lyrics out and doesn’t keep it on a laptop.”

The video is pretty cool if you haven’t checked it out yet, it’s sort of like the mannequin challenge meets some really cool special effects in a single shot. Definitely different than anything else Rhett has done in the past.

