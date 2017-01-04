UNCONDITIONAL LOVE CAN BE A NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION

So how is your New Year’s Resolution going?

You remember the one you made to take better care of yourself and be more physically fit?

I have a perfect solution, it would be based on joy, laughter, fun, friendship and being active. You see Darius wants a partner to “live” life fully, exploring the wonders of the neighborhood or world. In turn, you will gain a companion that will encourage you to play, stroll, hike, or bike. It will be a mental and physical investment in yourself plus you have rescued a soul.

Sounds like a win for everyone!!!

Don’t worry about the membership fee, it is affordable, it’s simply a bowl of good food, a leash, and maybe a few tennis balls. So what are you doing for the rest of his life?

Interested in adopting Darius?!

Go to www.needypaws.org and submit your adoption application!

RROOFF!!!

Bo