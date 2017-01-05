EXCLUSIVE: Brand New Sam Hunt Song Released!

Mohaler! A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

Finally. It’s been some time since we’ve heard new music from Sam Hunt, but a few days ago he released new material. The song is called, “Drinkin’ Too Much” and two separate versions were released. The full electric version is great, but when I saw that an acoustic version of the song was released I couldn’t resist.

The song was written about his now fiancé, Hannah Lee Fowler, who you may have seen in pictures on Hunt’s Instagram account last year. The news of their recent engagement surfaced over the holiday weekend, although not a total surprise since Hannah is said to be the woman who inspired his “Montevallo” album in 2014.

My day 1 A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Aug 23, 2016 at 9:52am PDT

In the new song, he talks about his relationship with Hannah, filled with lyrics of his apologies for everything. Such lyrics include, “I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media. I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio and drive to the place we used to get peaches. I know you want your privacy and you’ve got nothing to say to me.”

If it’s proof you’re looking for that the song is about her, he also writes, “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you. Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

Drinkin’ Too Much (Full) Drinkin’ Too Much 8pm (Acoustic)

(Note: the electric AND acoustic version of the song BOTH contain the S-word.)

What do you think of the new Sam Hunt record? Tell JT at the WIL Facebook page. Enjoy!

@Radio_JT