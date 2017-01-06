Grand Ole Opry’s Hunting Retreat Full Of Cigars And Celebs

Had a great time with these guys last night! @opry Hunt @dustinlynchmusic @eastoncorbin @blakeshelton & John Conlee A photo posted by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Imagine getting this invitation! It’s that time of year again, boys week at the Grand Ole Opry’s annual hunting retreat and it’s not short on country music stars. Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Blake Shelton, Easton Corbin, and John Conlee are a few of the celebrities to hit deer camp this year and by the looks of things they’re eating and drinking like kings in the wilderness.

The camp itself doesn’t generate a ton of publicity typically, but that’s probably the point. It turns out Chris Janson was persuasive enough to get the boys together during the retreat for some selfies and a group shot in front of the fire place. Somewhere along the way someone put Janson in charge of the music, as he posted a clip of himself spinning Hank Williams Jr.’s “Whiskey On Ice”.

If this whole country music thing doesn’t work out, he could always be a DJ. After all, it can’t be that hard if Paris Hilton did it.

Cigars, backporch & @officialhankjr #whiskeyonice A video posted by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

It's dinner Time at huntin' camp @blakeshelton @opry #hunt #2017 A photo posted by Chris Janson (@thechrisjanson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

