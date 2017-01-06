Hunter Hayes Performs Song From New Paramount Soundtrack

Well this is in case you missed it. In September of last year Hunter Hayes delivered us new music called “Amen” and it appears he’s back to work recording new stuff for the latest Paramount film “Monster Trucks”. Yesterday morning he appeared on GMA to perform the new song with a full band and afterward he tweeted, “Thanks @GMA! That was fun!”

Below is snippet of the performance from Thursday’s show. The track is titled “All For You” and the movie opens everywhere next week.

See the full performance here.

