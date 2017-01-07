LISTEN: Kane Brown Recalls Social Post That Ignited His Career

O.H.I.O 🔥📸 @nikkiboon A photo posted by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

It’s always cool to hear an artist travel back through time to pinpoint that very moment he or she went from being small time to realizing they’re meant for bigger things. A few weeks ago Kane Brown came to St. Louis and graced us with his presence at Jinglefest, and we had the opportunity to speak to him about that on a relatively small level.

At Family Arena, when asked the question of how he wraps his head around his recent success, he declared he didn’t even know he was going to be in the industry. “I was just having fun doing covers in the bathroom.” Naturally, it was a very funny moment for everyone backstage but he was just being honest. He acted as though it had never crossed his mind.

Kane recently expanded on that question, and talked about literally getting famous overnight by posting a cover of Lee Brice‘s hit song “I Don’t Dance” and having it go viral. Here’s how he tells his story.

