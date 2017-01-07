LISTEN: Keith Urban Talks About His Charity Work With St. Jude

Last show of the #ripCORDWorldTour. Brisbane, QLD, Australia 12/17. #KeithCarrieAUS A photo posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Dec 17, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

You may remember back in early May of last year Keith Urban released his latest album Ripcord which was highly anticipated at the time. What you may not remember though, is that the first week of the release he partnered up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for a very special promotion. He offered fans the opportunity to purchase two copies of the new album for a total of $15, the first copy for your listening pleasure and the other that helped children undergoing treatment for life-threatening illnesses.

This wasn’t the first time Urban had supported this particular charity, as he’s been a long time supporter of St. Jude who’s mission is simple. It reads:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay

In a recent interview, Urban talks about being involved with St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

