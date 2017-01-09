Carrie Underwood’s Passion 2017 Appearance Under Attack

Oh, just hanging out with @crowdermusic at #passion2017 ! So much energy in the room tonight! Thanks for letting me be a part of it! These folks are changing the world! 📸: @marycarolinem A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Surprise! Someone’s offended again. Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance at the Georgia Dome Monday for a song and a half with Christian artist David Crowder. It was the annual Passion Gathering where 50,000+ people meet for the 3-day event for worship. And it was at this popular Christian conference that Carrie crashed Crowder’s set and performed her smash hit, “Something In The Water” on Monday night.

A surprise Carrie Underwood performance? Everyone had to be so psyched, right?! Nah.

There’s always that one guy. In this case, it was Engaged Magazines social guy, who happens to be Director of Outreach at the American Family Association, Wesley Wildmon. If you’re not familiar with the AFA, they describe themselves as a Christian non-profit who is pro-family. And while they may promote traditional moral values, some call them homophobic or a hate group.

According to his open letter to Louie Giglio (the Atlanta pastor who founded the event in 1995), he was frustrated, disappointed, and saddened by her appearance at the conference. In it, he says the following:

The most popular headline and image circling social media thus far this week show the performance of Carrie Underwood. Louie, if I can be completely transparent, I was very frustrated that you would allow her to help lead thousands of people in worship. My frustration quickly turned to disappointment and then to sadness. Carrie Underwood encourages and supports homosexual marriage which the Word of God does not (1 Corinthians 6:12-20). In fact, it calls us to flee from it and all other sexual sin.

Wildmon is probably referring to Underwood’s interview with The Independent, a British newspaper, in which she describes her Christian faith and not being able to understand how anyone can be denied the basic rights that her and her husband Mike enjoy.

“As a married person myself, I don’t know what it’s like to be told I can’t marry somebody I love, and want to marry. I can’t imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love.” she says. She goes onto say, “Above all, God wanted us to love others. It’s not about setting rules, or saying ‘everyone has to be like me.’ No. We’re all different. That’s what makes us special. We have to love each other and get on with each other.”

She also makes it clear that her church is ‘gay-friendly’.

I think that it’s important to note that Underwood performed the one song that made sense at such a conference. “Something In The Water” did not only win a Grammy, but also won Top Christian Song of 2015 during the Billboard Music Awards. It’s also important to note that the popular conference among college students was trending on Twitter Monday night and comments lit up the social platform praising Underwood’s performance.

