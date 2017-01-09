I’ve never worked at an amusement park but if you’ve got that on your bucket list check out the Six Flags St. Louis Hosts Annual Job Fairs for 2017 Season.

Theme Park Now Offers Employment Opportunities March through December

Six Flags St. Louis is hosting VIP Job Fairs on Saturdays, January 14, 21, 28 and Monday, January 16, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Human Resources Office. Those interested in employment are encouraged apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com before attending the job fair to expedite the process. The Six Flags Recruiting Team will also be visiting schools over the coming weeks to talk with potential applicants. In addition, the park is also offering ways for groups and organizations to raise money through the FUNraiser Program. It’s a great way for groups to raise funds for trips, team equipment and projects by working in the park.

Six Flags St. Louis offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, great benefits and a wide variety of jobs. And, with the expansion of the operation calendar to include Holiday in the Park, the theme park now offers employment opportunities March through December. Six Flags St. Louis has planned Job Fairs to hire some 3,000 friendly, high energy people on Saturday, January 14, Monday, January 16 and Saturday’s January 21 and 28. Those interested in working at Six Flags are encouraged to apply early to select the position they prefer.

The Theme Park offers a variety of positions that appeal to job seekers of all ages and walks of life from entry level to Seasonal Management. Many positions are available including lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, front gate ticket takers and ticket sellers, Medical Services Personnel, Security Officers, Guest Relations Representatives, costume characters and performers as well as positons in Finance, Marketing, Retail and Culinary Services.

In addition to competitive wages, Six Flags offers other benefits including unlimited admission for employees, free tickets for family and friends, exclusive Team Member events and scholarship opportunities. The park’s flexible scheduling is great for students, teachers, retirees or anyone looking for a second job or a job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule.

Visit us online at www.sixflagsjobs.com or call the Human Resources Office at (636) 938-5300 x6313 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for more information on employment and fundraising opportunities or if a school would like to set up a day for Six Flags to visit.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 56 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

