SONGWRITER/POETS HEADS UP FOR A COMPETITION YOU COULD BE A PART OF!

UNSIGNED ONLY MUSIC COMPETITION ANNOUNCES 2017JUDGES

Judges Include Aimee Mann, Sammy Hagar, MercyMe, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Delbert McClinton, David Crowder, KT Tunstall, O.A.R., Melanie Fiona, Phantogram, Montgomery Gentry, and Many More

January 9, 2017 – Unsigned Only Music Competition is pleased to announce its panel of judges for the 2017 competition, which is now accepting entries. Judges consist of high profile recording artists ranging from icons such as Sammy Hagar, Aimee Mann, Bone Thugs N Harmony, and Montgomery Gentry to newer artists Phantogram, Paolo Nutini, and Grouplove, and many more. Also on the panel are journalists and editors from magazines, newspapers, and websites including Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, Yahoo Music, Entertainment Weekly, Guitar Player, and more.

Since the competition’s inception in 2012, Unsigned Only has become an important source for discovering new talent and helping to nurture the careers of up-and-coming artists. Unsigned Only awards $150,000 in cash and prizes split among 28 winners, including $20,000 in cash (plus additional prizes) to the overall Grand Prize winner. The Grand Prize winner will also be provided one-on-one mentoring by an elite group of record company executives. This is a unique opportunity for an artist to directly network with the highest level of record company professionals and get guidance, advice, and feedback. First Place and Second Place winners will also be selected in each category and awarded prizes.

“We continue to be excited about the talent that is submitted each year to the competition from all over the world,” said Founders/Directors Candace Avery and Jim Morgan. “The amount of talented artists is immeasurable, and Unsigned Only provides another avenue for musicians to gain exposure and get noticed. Our goal is to help artists get their music out there and further their careers.”

Categories include: AAA (Adult Album Alternative), AC (Adult Contemporary), Americana, Christian, Country, EDM (Electronic Dance Music), Folk/Singer-Songwriter, R&B/Hip-Hop, Rock, Pop/Top 40, Screen Shot (songs suitable for placement in film/TV/advertising/gaming), Teen (artists 18 years old or younger), and Vocal Performance.

2017 judges include: Aimee Mann; Sammy Hagar; The Killers; Montgomery Gentry; O.A.R.; MercyMe; Phantogram; Grouplove; David Crowder; Delbert McClinton; The Struts; Ying Yang Twins; Aaron Shuster; KT Tunstall; Melanie Fiona; Paolo Nutini; Bone Thugs N Harmony; Lucero; Excision; Jamie Jones; Frank Foster; Lydia Loveless; The Kooks; Kyle Anderson (Senior Writer, Entertainment Weekly); Josh Jackson (Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Paste Magazine); Anthony DeCurtis (Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone); Zach Long (Associate Editor, Time Out Chicago); Caine O’Rear (Editor-In-Chief, American Songwriter); Michael Molenda (Editor-In-Chief, Guitar Player); Lyndsey Parker (Managing Editor, Yahoo Music); Jed Gottlieb (Music & Theater Writer, Boston Herald); Kevin McNeese (President, NewReleaseToday); Suzanne Cadgene (Publisher, Elmore Magazine); Sarah Jones (Editor, Electronic Musician Magazine); and more to be announced.

Unsigned Only is sponsored by: Berklee College Of Music; Celebrity Access; D’Addario; D’Angelico Guitars; Disc Makers; Eventric; Groove 3; Lurssen Mastering; Magix; Radio Airplay; PRA Audio Systems; Symphonic Distribution, and Valve Industries.

For more information, please contact Candace Avery at 615.251.4441 or cavery@unsignedonly.com For entry and general information, please go to http://www.unsignedonly.com