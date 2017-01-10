LISTEN: Brad Paisley Talks About ‘Today’ Video

My new song "Today" is now on iTunes. Link in bio. A photo posted by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:07am PDT

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new video for Brad Paisley’s latest hit “Today”, it’s probably as you imagine it. In fact, it starts out with a clip from the show he did right here in St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Just after the first week of August, he revealed the gender of a baby in front of thousands of people, the third child from Monica and Kyle Thayer who are a local couple. That’s just one of the stories told on this video. It features many other clips from people in significant moments of their lives that were sent over to Brad as well. He was a bit surprised at the difference between the videos, but thrilled that people love the song so much.

Listen to Paisley talk about his latest video here:

