Dierks Bentley To Open Third Whiskey Row

Dierks Bentley is getting ready to open his third Whiskey Row Restaurant in three years. In 2013, Dierks teamed up with Riot Hospitality to create Whiskey Row which is described on the restaurant’s website as “a modern country bar with fresh American cuisine and stimulating nightlife”. This newest location of Whiskey Row will open in Gilbert, AZ on February 27, 2017. The other two locations are in Scottsdale, AZ, and Tempe, AZ. While you currently have to travel to AZ to visit one of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Restaurants, there is a fourth location listed as coming soon to Nashville, TN.

