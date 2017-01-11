Top 10 Country Dance Club Songs of 2016, Jon Pardi Tops List

New year… same crazy snaps 😜🍺 A photo posted by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Already nearly two weeks into the new year and we’re still talking about some of the hit songs 2016 brought us. Or in this case, the top country dance songs of last year. A company named Marco Club Connection compiled a list of 10 songs that most likely made people get up and dance. The marketing company in Nashville found results which came from surveys, their database of venues, and dance instructors across the US.

Here’s what they came up with:

1 “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi

2. “Move” – Luke Bryan

3. “T-Shirt” – Thomas Rhett

4. “Cake By the Ocean” – DNCE

5. “Dance With Ya” – Drew Baldridge

6. “21 Summer” – Brothers Osborne

7. “Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake

8. “You Look Like I Need A Drink” – Justin Moore

9. “Dirt on My Boots” – Jon Pardi

10. “We Went” – Randy Houser

“2016 proved to be a very diversified year for the dance clubs with the inclusion of two pop acts and the steady climb of independent act, Drew Baldridge, in the top ten rankings,” said Craig Bann, Executive VP of Marco Music Group/Aristo Media Group.

As you can see Jon Pardi scored two top 10 dance hits of last year, with Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Justin Moore, and Randy Houser all rounding out the list. Do you agree with the list or would you add to it? Tell us at the WIL Facebook page!

