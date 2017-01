Every morning at 6:36, 7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.

Gary LeVox performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration AND Maren Morris on the cover of Nashville Lifestyles.

Brantley Gilbert visits the hospital AND Jake Owen building his own baseball field.

Blake Shelton performing on People’s Choice Awards AND Keith Urban helps the kids at St. Jude.