92.3 WIL Presents Granger Smith & Michael Ray!

92.3 WIL is proud to welcome Michael Ray to the Granger Smith & Runaway June show on February 8th!

Due to the extreme winter weather event that rolled through St. Louis on December 16th – 92.3 WIL presents a “make-good concert” for Jinglefest ticket holders starring Granger Smith & Micheal Ray, along with NEW Country group Runaway June, 7pm, February 8th at Family Arena!

All tickets from WIL’s Jinglefest concert on December 16th will be honored at this show. If you have a GA ticket please hold onto it and present it the night of the show for free entry.

For paid ticket questions – please reach out directly to The Family Arena. If you won tickets with 92.3 WIL and have questions regarding the show, please email rcook@wil92.com and we will respond as soon as possible. If you have thrown away or misplaced your GA ticket, WIL has a limited amount of GA tickets remaining. We will announce a short list of ticket blasts soon where you can pick up a new pair of tickets.

As an added bonus: The Family Arena would like to offer all JingleFest ticket holders complimentary tickets to see Xtreme International Ice Racing on Saturday, January 28. Taking advantage of this offer will not negate your ability to attend the rescheduled JingleFest.

To claim your tickets simply present your JingleFest ticket at The Family Arena Box Office (Monday – Friday from noon to 6pm) and we’ll give you a General Admission ticket to see Xtreme International Ice Racing. This offer is good through the close of business on Friday, January 13.