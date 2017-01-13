Joe Nichols @ BPV POSTPONED!



WIL’S Hot Country Nights presented by Ford was to kick off tonight at Ballpark Village with Joe Nichols and Casey Donahew Band. However the safety of WIL’s New Country followers and Joe Nichols/Casey Donahew’s fans is paramount.

Due to the Ice Warning and potentially dire driving conditions, the concert has been postponed. The new date for the Joe Nichols/Casey Donahew Band show will be announced over the air on 92.3 WIL, www.WIL92.com and on the WIL and Ballpark Village Facebook pages ALL Tickets WILL be Honored at the “make good” show.

Below is the official statement from Ballpark Village.

Ballpark Village, 92.3 WIL and Joe Nichols Management will be rescheduling our concert originally set for today, Friday, January 13th at 6PM due to serious winter weather conditions. We apologize for this inconvenience but our guests safety is of utmost importance and concern. Please exercise extreme caution and stay tuned as we plan to reschedule this concert.

Ballpark Village will be open regular operation hours today.

For questions please contact info@stlballparkvillage.com or 314-345-9481