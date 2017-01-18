Dan + Shay Release New Video Showing Struggles Of Addiction

HI, HOW ARE YA? 👋🏼 A photo posted by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Whenever we feature new music on Crank or Stank! at 6:30 on weekdays, I often create the poll and post the music video so you can jump on the website and vote early before it airs. When we first heard the new single from Dan + Shay “How Not To” it was in the form of lyric video which featured male and female ballet dancers practicing hours of choreography. The official video just dropped on Monday and it depicts a much powerful message, the struggles off addiction and the reward of sobriety, playing out as a short film.

It starts off in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where a circle of people share their hardships with alcohol addiction and their triumphs of overcoming the urge to pick up the bottle. One man shares the news of a recent promotion, while the next sharer, Sophie, jokes about her first day in AA and how she doesn’t have an idea about how any of this works pertaining to the meeting itself. The video is shot around Sophie’s struggle of alcoholism along with a man she’s later introduced to at the meeting .

“How Not To” is a track from their album Obsessed, and is one of the first songs they didn’t write themselves. In fact, they told Taste of Country,

“We don’t have so much pride to say we’re the best songwriters or we’re the only ones who can write Dan + Shay songs. There are a ton of incredible songwriters out there, especially in Nashville, and it’s an honor for us to be accepted into this community and to have people willing to give us their songs, and to let us interpret their words, and their emotions and their stories. To have songwriters send us songs and for us to be able to put those on our record is a huge honor for us. We feel lucky to even be able to do that.”

Check out the video below, and vote NOW for the song being featured on Crank or Stank! tomorrow night (1/19) at 6:30!

What’d you think of the new Dan + Shay video? Tell us at the WIL Facebook page! @Radio_JT