Dierks Loves To Hang With Fans Before His Concerts!

Next time you are at a Dierks Bentley concert, keep your eyes open for Dierks to be out tailgating with fans. One of the things Dierks likes to bring with him on tour is his Jeep so that he can hit the parking lot and tailgate with unsuspecting fans who arrived early and are tailgating. Dierks says that “there is a little bit of science to it, where you pull up somewhere, the people freak out, you hang out, maybe sip on a beer or something and kind of take some pictures.” He then says you gotta go before people block the car, but don’t worry, he just finds a new spot and repeats the process.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

