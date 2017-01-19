LISTEN: #PresidentsChallenge Winners (01/19/19)

In honor of Inauguration Day tomorrow we recognize those that know their presidents well enough to name ten of them in ten seconds, also known as the Presidents Challenge. JT hit the phones to give away a year membership to the St. Louis Zoo, a one hour Massage Luxe, and $75 dollars worth of groceries from Dierbergs. Congrats to Andrea from St. Louis, Brandi from Troy, and AJ from St. Louis who were (pretty much) able to dominate the challenge!
Listen to each of the winners below and tell us if you think you’d be able to defeat the #PresidentsChallenge at the WIL Facebook page! @Radio_JT
