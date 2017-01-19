LISTEN: #PresidentsChallenge Winners (01/19/19)

Are you ready to #MAGA? Join us Jan 19 for our Voices of the People and Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration! Link in bio. A photo posted by Trump Inaugural (@trumpinaugural) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:22am PST

In honor of Inauguration Day tomorrow we recognize those that know their presidents well enough to name ten of them in ten seconds, also known as the Presidents Challenge. JT hit the phones to give away a year membership to the St. Louis Zoo, a one hour Massage Luxe, and $75 dollars worth of groceries from Dierbergs. Congrats to Andrea from St. Louis, Brandi from Troy, and AJ from St. Louis who were (pretty much) able to dominate the challenge!

Listen to each of the winners below and tell us if you think you’d be able to defeat the #PresidentsChallenge at the WIL Facebook page! @Radio_JT

Brandi from Troy

Andrea from St. Louis

AJ from St. Louis