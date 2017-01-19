When you drive around with temp plates from 2015 that’s all I need to know about you. Each morning at 7:50am Bud and Broadway invite you to share something you heard somebody say or do that made you think THAT’S ALL I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOU!
