92.3 WIL is proud to welcome the 2017 Country Megaticket presented by Bandana’s BBQ to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Megatickets can be purchased beginning Friday, January 27th at 10 a.m. at megaticket.com and the Gold’s Gym Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The 2016 Buyer Presale happens Monday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. – Thursday, January 26th at 10 p.m. The WIL Listener Presale (offer code: WIL) will be Wednesday, January 25th at 10 a.m. – Thursday, January 26th at 10 p.m. There are no service fees at the box office for the first week of sales.

Four price levels available:

Platinum: $625, Gold: $395, Silver: $195, Lawn: $145

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge: Saturday, June 3rd

Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane: Sunday, June 25th

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown: Friday, July 21st

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi: Saturday, July 29th

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young: Friday, August 18th

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell: Sunday, September 24th

Follow our Facebook page and keep checking our website for chances to win Megatickets and more!