Justin Moore Is Going To Be A Dad.. Again!

It appears that Justin Moore and his wife Kate are expecting yet again. He took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a shot of him on stage with a caption that revealed the exciting news that they’re expecting their fourth child sometime in June. Justin and Kate are mom and dad to three girls, Ella, Kennedy, and the youngest, Rebecca, who will be 3 in July.

“We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.” he said. Meanwhile, Justin just released the video to his new song “Somebody Else Will” which we featured on Crank or Stank late last week. The new video hasn’t been released as of yet, but is said to take place in an underground club that has a futuristic/neon vibe that you don’t usually associate with country music. Until then we’ll have to settle for the instant grat video instead.

Look for Justin Moore on tour with Lee Brice this year during the American Made Tour and a stop in St. Louis March 3rd at Chaifetz Arena. Tickets are on-sale now and are available at the Chaifetz Arena Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

