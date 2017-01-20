Kelsea Ballerini To Take Hiatus From Social Media

We’ve all thought about it at some point or another, leaving social media for a little bit just to retreat from a sometimes trivial landscape of Facebook and the drama that it brings. Maybe it’s the timing of an ended romance, or negativity from your peers you think about taking the steps to deactivate. After all, quitting social media is easy, it’s figuring out what to do afterward that’s the hard part.

Kelsea Ballerini announced Thursday she’s taking a two week hiatus from social media, and did it on Instagram of all places. According to the post, she wants to “dive into” her creative side so she can write and finish her next record. Why only two weeks is anyones guess, but nonetheless it’s happening.

Interesting note though, almost three hours after she tweeted her Instagram post explaining her two week hiatus, she tweeted a tour announcement video. Okay, LAST ONE. Promise.

TOUR ANNOUNCE: Kelsea will be joining @ladyantebellum on the #YouLookGood World Tour. Tickets on sale soon! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/4ktSWnH7Rn — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 19, 2017