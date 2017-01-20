Kelsea Ballerini To Take Hiatus From Social Media

spent the last month traveling for both work and play and have seen some of the most beautiful beaches, sunsets, and starry skies I've ever experienced. my creativity and inspiration are bursting at the seams as I head home to Nashville, and for the next 2 weeks i'm going to dive into that and see what I can find. so, as I create, write, and finish my record, I'm going to take a little break from social media. I want to make sure that every second is spent with intention and focus so I can make something beautiful to share with you guys when it's ready and when I'm ready. I love you guys and appreciate your support and love and excitement more than you know and will be back soooooon. Til then, my team will be covering any announcements or social commitments on my twitter & facebook. LOVE YOU. 👋🏼😘🙈💃🏼
We’ve all thought about it at some point or another, leaving social media for a little bit just to retreat from a sometimes trivial landscape of Facebook and the drama that it brings. Maybe it’s the timing of an ended romance, or negativity from your peers you think about taking the steps to deactivate. After all, quitting social media is easy, it’s figuring out what to do afterward that’s the hard part.
Kelsea Ballerini announced Thursday she’s taking a two week hiatus from social media, and did it on Instagram of all places. According to the post, she wants to “dive into” her creative side so she can write and finish her next record. Why only two weeks is anyones guess, but nonetheless it’s happening.
Interesting note though, almost three hours after she tweeted her Instagram post explaining her two week hiatus, she tweeted a tour announcement video. Okay, LAST ONE. Promise.
TOUR ANNOUNCE: Kelsea will be joining @ladyantebellum on the #YouLookGood World Tour. Tickets on sale soon! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/4ktSWnH7Rn
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 19, 2017