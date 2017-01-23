Luke Bryan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl 51

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

On Sunday, before the NFC and AFC Championship games were kicked off we got a huge announcement from Luke Bryan. That announcement was in the form of an Instagram/Twitter video that shared the news that Luke will be singing the National Anthem at Superbowl 51 on February 5th in Houston. So, the stage is now set. The AFC champion New England Patriots will go to war with the NFC champ Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in a battle that will include Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem and Lady Gaga performing the Halftime Show.

