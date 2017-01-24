LISTEN: Chris Young Praises Vince Gill, Says Nicest Guy Ever

Hey from the studio! #ilovemyjob A photo posted by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:57am PST

Chris Young had nothing but great things to say about Vince Gill, who is featured on the third single from Young’s album I’m Comin’ Over, a duet on “Sober Saturday Night.” A song that initially if you’re listening for the first time may seem to be about someone waking up with a hangover, but instead is about the struggle of waking up alone with heartache.

When he called Gill to ask if he’d be in the song the answer was a quick “Yeah.” And apparently there isn’t much more to the story, as Young says it wasn’t much more complicated than that. I think the coolest part about this feature is how psyched about it Young was and doesn’t bother hiding it. “It was really just an awesome experience for me. I haven’t hidden that I’m a fan of his either, so being able to go over into his studio and have him as a feature on this song was just incredibly cool.”

“Vince Gill might be the nicest guy, not just in country music, just period. He’s always going out of his way and spending time, whether it’s working on someones project like he did with me on Sober Saturday Night or whether it’s doing charity or benefit shows; it’s his time.” He says in a recent interview. Check out the audio about Vince Gill and watch the new video for Sober Saturday Night below and tell us what you think at the WIL Facebook page!

