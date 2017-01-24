Here’s Why Jon Pardi Gave Us Back To Back ‘Boot’ Songs

Soundchecked and ready to kick off the #WTH tour w/ @dierksbentley @cswinde2! A photo posted by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

If I gave you three guesses as to why Jon Pardi chose to put out back-to-back songs about boots it probably wouldn’t take you all three to get it right. 60 percent of the time it’s about the record labels every time. It was Pardi’s record company that convinced him to release “Dirt On My Boots” as a follow-up to “Head Over Boots”, against his better judgement. After all, who would think that was a good idea? But ‘better judgement’ probably isn’t the right term since the label knew both singles would be hits and made him do it anyway. They happened to be right this time.

But not before a little compromise. “They really wanted another boot song, so I was like, ‘Alright, let’s get a boot sponsorship. I like both songs and I wear boots every day.'” Pardi said in a recent interview. We’re not sure what the specifics were of this deal or whether or not he got the one he was looking for, but his website has a link to an article by footwearnews.com detailing how much he loves his Lucchese boots, which could also be a compromise.

Jon is currently on tour with Dierks Bentley and just played a show in Nashville on Saturday night, where they covered George Straight’s “Carrying Your Love With Me”. Check out the clip below from the show. @Radio_JT