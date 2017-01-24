LISTEN: Justin Moore Finds His Places Of Zen Outdoors

One of the many reasons I love AR A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Points for creativity, someone asked Justin Moore about his place of zen and where he likes to mentally get away, and his answer was swift. It turns out that Moore has two such places, on his boat fishing and in a tree hunting. He expanded by saying, “those are my two spots where I can leave my phone in the truck and just chill, be in the middle of nowhere where if somebody wanted to, there’s no way they could find me.”

Look for Justin Moore on tour with Lee Brice this year during the American Made Tour and a stop in St. Louis March 3rd at Chaifetz Arena. Tickets are on-sale now and are available at the Chaifetz Arena Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Check out some of the audio from the interview below. Do you have a place of zen that you go to relax and get away from the real world?