Brantley Gilbert Credits Keith Urban For His Sobriety

It was five years in December that Brantley Gilbert celebrated sobriety from alcohol and pills that nearly killed him early in his career. He nearly destroyed his liver and kidneys and developed pancreatitis in the process. Gilbert’s been pretty open about his past addictions, and in a recent interview he’s not shy about thanking a fellow country superstar for his recovery and turn around.

Talking with the Tennessean, Gilbert details how his addiction landed him in the hospital then eventually rehab at Cumberland Heights in 2011. He’d essentially hit rock bottom and almost checked out way too soon, until some of his councilors reached out to Keith Urban who Brantley says, “saved his life.” It was a brilliant move, after all, Urban was a fellow musician and recovering addict himself so they knew his message would hold weight.

Keith asked him what his fears were about being a performer who doesn’t drink, and Brantley didn’t hold back. “I told him, I don’t think I can do my job,” Gilbert recalls of his meeting with Urban. “I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being messed up. Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn’t be the same, that I wouldn’t be on everyone else’s level.”

If anyone could relate it was Keith Urban, who spent some time at Cumberland Heights himself in 1998, then checked into rehab again in 2006 at a facility in California. Urban’s words of wisdom and encouragement to Gilbert got through to him, as he admitted that it was frightening at first but after a while he became a better performer and writer, as well as a better husband and better man without the pills and the alcohol. It hit home.

“My whole world flipped. As a man, I feel like I’m leaps and bounds ahead of where I was. I’m concerned about things that matter. If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore. I’d probably be dead.” He confessed. “I’m more comfortable in my own skin, and before, I needed a drink to get there.”

With his new album The Devil Don’t Sleep set to be released this Friday, January 28th, Gilbert explained the title is a phrase that, “is all about knowing that … there’s always temptation.” The new album is said to include 16 tracks on the regular release, and 26 on the deluxe edition. The new album is the next chapter in his journey, which he gave us a little test of on his Instagram page. @Radio_JT

