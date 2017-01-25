Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In February

Forgot to put self-control on the list of New Year's resolutions… again. A photo posted by Netflix US (@netflix) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

It looks like I won’t be coming out of hibernation until sometime after February. I know this because of the list of titles Netflix is dropping starting the first of the month. According to Huffington Post, we have a lot to look forward to next month i.e. Superbad (Feb. 4th), The People v. O.J. Simpson (Feb. 2nd), and Sausage Party (Feb. 23rd). Ladies don’t feel left out, Magic Mike drops on the 1st just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s what we can expect in a week:

Feb. 1 – ”Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks” (2016)

”Babe” (1995)

”Babe: Pig in the City” (1998)

”Balto” (1995)

”Balto 2: Wolf Quest” (2001)

”Balto 3: Wings of Change” (2004)

”Contact” (1997)

”Corpse Bride” (2005)

”Disney’s Finding Dory” (2016)

”Eleven P.M.” (1928)

”From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story” (2016)

”Gun Runners” (2015)

”Hell-Bound Train” (1930)

”Highly Strung” (2015)

“Hot Biskits” (1931)

“I Am Sun Mu” (2016)

”Invincible” (2006)

”Les beaux malaises” (Seasons 1–4, 2014)

”Magic Mike” (2012)

”Masha’s Spooky Stories” (Season 1, 2012)

”Mother with a Gun” (2016)

“Paris Is Burning” (1990)

”Project X” (1987)

”Silver Streak” (1976)

”The Blair Witch Project” (1990)

”The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe” (2005)

”The Five Heartbeats” (1995)

”The Furchester Hotel” (Seasons 1–2, 2014)

”The Girl from Chicago” (1932)

“The Longest Day” (1962)

”The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

“Twilight” (2008)

“Women in Gold” (2015)

Feb. 2 – “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016)

“Frequency” (Season 1)

Feb. 3 – “Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” (Netflix Original)

“Imperial Dreams” (Netflix Original)

“Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 4 – “Superbad” (2007)

Feb. 5 – “Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I’m Using It” (2014)

“Los herederos” (2015)

Feb. 6 – “Girls Lost” (2015)

“Me, Myself and Her” (2015)

Feb. 7 – “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 8 – “Tiempos Felices” (2014)

“Girl Asleep” (2015)

Feb. 10 – “Abstract: The Art of Design” (Netflix Original)

”David Brent: Life on the Road” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 11 – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Season 2, 2016)

”Stronger Than the World” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 12 – “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014)

Feb. 13 – “Code: Debugging the Gender Gap” (2016)

“Magicians: Life in the Impossible” (2016)

Feb. 14 – “Girlfriend’s Day” (Netflix Original)

”Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” (Netflix Original)

“King Cobra” (2016)

”Project Mc^2: Part 4” (Netflix Original)

“White Nights” (Netflix Original)

Feb. 15 – “Aram, Aram” (2015)

“Before I Go to Sleep” (2014)

“Fire Song” (2015)

Feb. 16 – “Milk” (2008)

“Sundown” (2016)

Feb. 17 – “Chef’s Table” (Season 3, Netflix Original)

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 4, Netflix)

“Kill Ratio” (2016)

”The Seven Deadly Sins” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Feb. 19 – “Girl Meets World” (Season 3, 2016)

“Growing Up Wild” (2016)

“Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta” (2016)

“When Calls the Heart” (Season 3, 2016)

Feb. 23 – “Sausage Party” (2016)

Feb. 24 – “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” (Netflix Original)

“Legend Quest” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

”Ultimate Beastmaster” (Netflix Original)

”Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico” (Netflix Original)

“VeggieTales in the City” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Feb. 26 – “Night Will Fall” (2016)

Feb. 27 – “Brazilian Western” (2013)

Feb. 28 – “Be Here Now” (2015)

“Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes” (Netflix Original)

@Radio_JT