LISA REMEMBERS HOW THE SALVATION ARMY HELPED HER FAMILY AND THAT’S WHY SHE SUPPORTS THEM EVERY YEAR.

The Tree of Lights Campaign ends January 31, 2017 and The Salvation Army was there for Lisa when she was a young girl, along with her four siblings, especially around Christmas time.

Take a listen to her story.

Your monetary contribution helps women and children, seniors, youth, the homeless, our military veterans, those fighting substance abuse and during times of disaster

86 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support services and programs for the groups I mentioned

You can help support The Salvation Army: go online to STLSALVATIONARMY.ORG and click on WAYS TO GIVE OR CALL 1-800-SAL-ARMY Text to donate – texting “TREEOFLIGHTS” (one word) to 41444



Thanks so much Lisa for your story I hope it inspires others to give.

BTW I don’t think Lisa will mind me sharing that she’d love to be your real estate agent!



Dig deep!

RROOFF!!!

Bo