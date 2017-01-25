McDonald’s Mac Sauce Is Here OMG

Anyone gonna try to get a bottle? https://t.co/r2Im2RDLBO — foodbeast.com (@foodbeast) January 25, 2017

Christmas is here AGAIN (for me, at least). January 26th is going to be a day in which I’ll look back and say, “THAT was a good day.” According to FOODBEAST, McDonald’s is celebrating their launch of the new Mac Jr. and Grand Mac by giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac Sauce to the general public. This is a first for fast food giant, and since Mac Sauce is life, similar to Taco Bell‘s Volcano Sauce, I’ll be waiting on details on the when and where I can get my hands on a bottle.

I realize that I’m a little weird when it comes to these types of things, so I won’t be surprised if you don’t share the same enthusiasm for this promo video as I do, but here it is just in case.

Are you going to try the new Big Mac selection from McDonald’s? Tell us at the WIL Facebook page! @Radio_JT

Celebrating the launch of our new Mac Sandwich sizes needs epic party favors 🎊🎉, so we’re giving away 10K bottles of Special Sauce on 1/26. 🎊 Check back Thursday to find out how you might get one! 🎉 A video posted by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:00am PST