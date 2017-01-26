Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In February

Sorry for what I watched when you were sleeping 😬 A photo posted by Netflix US (@netflix) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped its list of titles coming in February and low and behold, they released the list of titles leaving as well. Who’s the guy that said, “Every good thing must come to an end”? I can never remember, but I have to imagine he was talking about his favorite shows on the popular television streaming service.

According to Huffington Post, here’s what will be leaving Netflix next month:

Feb. 1 – “A.C.O.D.”

”An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”

”An Inconvenient Truth”

”Ashby”

”Black Hawk Down”

”Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”

”Bratz: Super Babyz”

”Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure Clerks”

”Elizabeth”

”Extract”

”Failure to Launch”

”Frida”

”Girls Just Want to Have Fun”

”Jackass 2.5”

”Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School Last Holiday”

”Mission Impossible: III”

”Sahara”

”Save the Last Dance”

”Serving Sara”

”Star Trek: Nemesis”

”The Kite Runner”

“The Machinist”

”The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”

“There Will Be Blood”

”Trainspotting”

”What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

Feb. 7 – “Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Feb. 12 – “Grounded for Life” (Seasons 1 to 5)

Feb. 13 – “Scary Movie 5”

“The Nut Job”

Feb. 15 – “Brothers in War”

”Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry”

”Closure”

“Exile Nation: The Plastic People”

“Jack Frost”

“I Am Not a Hipster”

“Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch”

“Prince of Broadway”

“Stephanie in the Water”

“The Man on Her Mind”

“Unlikely Animal Friends” (Season 2)

Feb. 16 – “Santa Claws”

“Somewhere”

Feb. 17 – “Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

Feb. 19 – “Problem Child: Leslie Jones”

Feb. 28 – “Clueless”