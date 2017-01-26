Sam Hunt To Release More New Music February 1st

New single – Body Like A Back Road. Available everywhere Feb. 1 A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:05am PST

Sam Hunt has been a busy guy recently. A few weeks ago he randomly released “Drinking Too Much” in two versions, studio and acoustic, and it appears he poised to release more very soon. He announced on Instagram Wednesday his plans of dropping a new song called “Body Like A Back Road” and gave us a little taste of what to expect February 1st. As for an upcoming album, we’ll have to wait for more details.

In the meantime, Hunt will be hitting the road on a nationwide tour that kicks off in Cleveland on June 1st. We announced yesterday at the WIL Facebook page that St. Louis will be one of those stops! The 15 in a 30 Tour will feature special guests Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis July 7th! Tickets go on sale Friday 2/3 at 10am. Get more of that info here.

@Radio_JT