Kelsea Ballerini Delaying Picking Up A Grammys Dress, Here’s Why

✌🏼️ A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:54am PST

Remember that time a month ago when you ate so much on Christmas day you couldn’t move and figured you’d gained 10 pounds? Or the month before when you had so much turkey and stuffing you were okay with not seeing a turkey until 2017? Good times. Kelsea Ballerini just got back from vacationing in Australia and says she hasn’t even come close to picking out a dress to wear at the Grammys because of the same reasons you haven’t been right since December.

Ballerini told People Magazine, “I just got back from Australia, and so now I’m gonna work out really hard for two and a half weeks and then think about dresses.. because I just ate all the food.” While that’s certainly relatable, two weeks ago she posted a bikini shot to her Instagram page that left us wide-eyed and jaw-dropped looking like Wile E. Coyote.

There’s no doubt she’ll be ready for the red carpet come February 12th, after all, she’s got a few weeks to step her cardio game back up. The Best New Artist nominee will look to shine for her first time at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, and somewhere along the way she’ll have to pick up a dress. Not to mention a wedding gown at some point, maybe she can find both at the same shop? Maybe not, I don’t know how any of that stuff works. I’m such a guy.

Oh, and here’s that bikini pic from a couple of weeks ago. Gentleman, you’re welcome. – @Radio_JT

free as we'll ever be. A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:45am PST